Thunderstorms weather warning in place for Northern Ireland
- Published
Northern Ireland remains under a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms on Saturday after heavy rain brought some flooding on Friday.
The alert began at 04:00 BST and is expected to be in place until midnight.
The warning advises people there could be difficult driving conditions and some road closures, with the possibility of flooding and strong winds.
A number of businesses in Berry Street and King Street, close to the Castle Court shopping centre in Belfast, were damaged by rising water levels.
Heavy rain, sandbags, and a clean up operation in Belfast’s Berry Street after torrential rain caused flooding today. Warnings remain in place today & tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/lQfvMH2LXR— Barra Best (@barrabest) August 6, 2021
Bicycle shop owner Jim McGarvey told BBC News NI the Farset river runs under the area and water came up from a manhole cover "the height of a car".
"I managed to get the door closed but the place is saturated, it's filled with dirt and silt and sewage," he added.
Dozens of homes in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast were also reported to have been affected by flooding on Friday.
SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said the Department for Infrastructure and Belfast City Council provided sandbags to residents.
The Republic of Ireland's weather service Met Éireann has also issued a status yellow warning for Saturday from 09:00 local time until midnight.
It warned of a risk of thunderstorms and rain for the provinces of Ulster, Connacht, and north Leinster which could cause travel disruption and flooding.