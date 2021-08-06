Belfast flooding: Heavy rain affects travel and business
- Published
Businesses have been affected by flooding in parts of Belfast, following heavy rain and thunderstorms.
A Met Office weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain is in place until midnight on Friday.
A further warning for thunderstorms has also been issued for Saturday from 04:00 until midnight.
Difficult driving conditions are to be expected, along with flooding, and damage due to lightning strikes, hail, or strong winds.
Floods in Berry Street, at the back of CastleCourt Shopping Centre, saw people wading through ankle-deep water as they returned to their cars.
A hair salon in the same area also ended up flooded as a result of the downpours.
Dangerous driving conditions out there with today’s heavy rain. Photos from Belfast’s Cliftonville Road. By Rebecca Marley. pic.twitter.com/J6BE86F5w4— Barra Best (@barrabest) August 6, 2021
Driving conditions are poor in many parts of the city due to surface water and flooding.
In Drumbo, County Antrim, police have urged motorists to avoid the Ballylesson Road at the junction of Pine Hill Road as the road is "impassable" due to heavy flooding.