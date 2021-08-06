Former Northern Ireland senior coroner John Leckey dies
A former senior coroner for Northern Ireland has died.
John Leckey retired in 2015 after more than two decades in the role, when he presided over a number of significant inquests including the inquest into the Omagh bombing.
Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan said he was "deeply saddened" by the news.
He said Mr Leckey's "courteous manner" was respected by all who appeared before him.
"He will be missed by his colleagues in the judiciary and those who worked closely with him over the years in the Coroners Service."