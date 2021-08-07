North coast murals spring up 'to encourage footfall'
- Published
Street artists have painted gable walls, alleyways and doors across Northern Ireland's north coast as part of efforts to "achieve a new sense of place in our town centres".
The artwork can be viewed in towns from Limavady to Ballycastle.
Richard Holmes, mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, said the scheme would create "colourful spaces where people want to spend time".
The project was funded by Stormont's Department for Communities.
Street artists Daisy Chain Inc were commissioned to deliver the work in March and contracted a number of artists from across the UK and Ireland.
To date, five works have been completed in Limavady, County Londonderry, in alleyways off Market Street.
Two further installations are expected to be unveiled in the town this month.
Further pieces in Portstewart, Portrush, Coleraine and Ballymoney are under way and are at various stages of completion.
Work on a piece in Castle Street in Ballycastle is scheduled to begin on Saturday.
Daisy Chain Inc has posted updates on the progress of the artists on social media.
Finished piece Dan Leo #Portstewart #creative #placemaking @CausewayCouncil @CommunitiesNI #visitcausewaycoastandglens pic.twitter.com/NsoOawMTDG— Daisy Chain Inc (@DaisyChainInc) August 4, 2021
Mr Holmes said the murals are "proving to be a fantastic talking point".
"Given the challenges our towns have faced in recent times we need to be innovative and forward thinking to encourage new and returning footfall," he said.
The mayor continued: "In Ballymoney, one of the artworks has transformed the tall gable of an old mill building on Seymour Street with a huge striking image of a cow, while in Limavady one of the alleyways shows a leaping Irish wolfhound, reflecting local folklore.
"This is just a small taste of the work so far, with further art set to emerge in the days and weeks ahead."
Mr Holmes said he hoped the installations will be "long-term valuable assets for our town centres".