Coronavirus: More than 3,000 registered Covid-19 deaths in NI
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
More than 3,000 deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate have now been registered in Northern Ireland.
Figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) found 18 more deaths were registered in the week to Friday 30 July, nine more than the previous week.
It is the largest number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in a week since mid-April 2021.
It brings the agency's total to 3,015.
The Department of Health's total for the same date, based on a positive test result being recorded, was 2,189.
Nisra's figures are higher because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates, where it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test.
Care home deaths
On the agency's measure, about two-thirds of Covid-19 related deaths happened in hospital (2,006), including the deaths of 239 care home residents.
Taking that figure, and the 783 who died in care homes, it means care home residents account for just over a third (33.8%) of all Covid-19 related deaths.
Covid-19 related deaths were also recorded in hospices (0.5%) and other residential locations (7.4%).
People aged 75 and over account for more than three-quarters of all Covid-19 related registered deaths (75.9%) between 19 March 2020 and 30 July 2021.
Armagh City Banbridge & Craigavon (12.0%), Antrim & Newtownabbey (9.6%) and Mid-Ulster (8.3%) local government districts have now recorded higher proportions of all Covid-19 related deaths, compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.3%, 7.9% and 6.5% respectively).
The provisional number of deaths from all causes registered in the week ending 30 July was 293.
That is 13 less than the previous week, and 11 more than the five-year average for the time of year of 282.