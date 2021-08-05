Covid-19: Three more Covid-linked deaths and 1,641 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,209.
Another 1,641 cases of coronavirus have been reported on Thursday, up from 1,040 on Wednesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the past 24 hours.
A total of 162,152 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
There are 226 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, the same as on Wednesday.
There are 39 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, one more than last reported.
Last updated 5 August at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,292,163 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday afternoon.
The number of people who have received one dose of the vaccine stands at 1,223,303.
Of those, 1,068,860 have received two doses.
Last updated 5 August at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,044.
Another 1,314 cases of coronavirus have been reported, up from 1,015 on Tuesday.
A total of 305,527 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Daily case numbers may change due to review, validation and updates of the data.
There are 187 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, 30 of whom are in intensive care units, up one from Tuesday.
Last updated 4 August at 18:20
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 5,903,118 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 3,334,752 were first doses and 2,568,366 were second doses.
Last updated 03 August at 18:20
Source: Department of Health Ireland