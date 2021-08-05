Linden Foods: Man dies after incident at Granville site
- Published
A man has died following an incident at Linden Foods in County Tyrone on Thursday.
The factory is located in the Granville Industrial Estate near Dungannon.
One emergency crew and two officers were dispatched by the Ambulance Service after a report was made at 08:03 BST.
The Health and Safety Executive are at the scene, and the police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
Ulster Unionist councillor Meta Graham said the "thoughts and prayers" of the community were with the man's family.
"He was an exceptional young man, an asset to everything he participated in," said Ms Graham.
The Clougher Valley representative said the community had been plunged into "immense grief".
Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew said her thoughts were with the family, friends and loved ones of the man "who are receiving the awful news of his tragic death."
Linden Foods processes and manufactures beef, lamb, pork and chicken for branded and own label products.