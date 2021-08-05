Car sales in Northern Ireland fall in year-on-year decline
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Car sales in Northern Ireland were down by 26% in July compared to the same month last year, industry data suggests.
An exceptional level of sales in July 2020, the first full month of trading after the first lockdown, is a major reason for the year-on-year decline.
However, supply chain issues were also a factor, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
Some manufacturers are facing issues as they struggle to source semiconductors.
"The automotive sector continues to battle against shortages of semiconductors and staff, which is throttling our ability to translate a strengthening economic outlook into a full recovery," said Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive.
Changes to self-isolation rules in the coming weeks should help with staffing pressures in GB car factories but the supply issues would take longer to tackle, he said.
"The semiconductor shortage is likely to remain an issue until at least the rest of the year."
"As a result, we have downgraded the market outlook slightly for 2021," he added.
Overall 3,248 new cars were registered in NI in July compared to 4,398 in July 2020.
On a rolling year-to-date basis sales were up by 23% from 19,561 by this point in 2020 to 24,096 in 2021.
The three most popular new models in July were the Hyundai Kona, the Toyota CHR and the Hyundai Tucson.