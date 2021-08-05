Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Northern Ireland
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
Thunderstorms could cause disruptions across parts of Northern Ireland over the next few days.
The Met Office has issued warnings for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Slow moving showers could give up to 20mm of rain in an hour, with some places getting up to 50mm in a six to nine-hour period on Thursday.
This could lead to difficult driving conditions, flooding, and damage due to lightning strikes, hail, or strong winds.
Thursday's warning is in place from 13:00 BST to 22:00.
In the Republic of Ireland the Irish weather service, Met Éireann, has also issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning across Ireland.
It warns of localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions until 22:00 local time on Thursday evening.
Low pressure from the Atlantic will remain dominant in the coming days with further disruption likely.
Warnings for thunderstorms have also been issued for Northern Ireland for the next two days.
The Met Office warnings for Friday and Saturday (from 04:00 to midnight on both days) also warn of further slow moving, heavy, and thundery downpours which could lead to disruption.
Not everywhere will get the heavy showers - some areas will escape much of the rainfall.
However, some places may see more than others with an increased risk of disruption.
In the Republic, a warning has been issued for thunderstorms for 17 counties from 09:00 local time on Friday until 09:00 on Saturday.