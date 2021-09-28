Covid-19: What restrictions still remain in Northern Ireland?
The Northern Ireland Executive agreed to lift more Covid-19 restrictions on Monday, ending social distancing in shops, theatres and a number of indoor settings.
They will meet again on 7 October to discuss easing further measures, such as social distancing in the hospitality sector.
But Health Minister Robin Swann has warned that a delay by the executive in agreeing a so-called vaccine passport policy has limited the options.
So what are the remaining restrictions?
Face coverings
People must still wear face coverings on public transport, in shops and indoor attractions - unless they are exempt.
Since July, people going to places of worship in Northern Ireland no longer have to wear a face covering during the service, but it's still the law to wear them when entering and exiting the building.
Face coverings are no longer mandatory in many places in England, but Scotland and Wales have maintained the rules on face coverings for now as well.
Working from home
In Northern Ireland, the advice remains to work from home where possible.
Stormont ministers discussed the issue in August but it is understood health officials advised keeping the guidance in place.
In recent months, ministers have continued to urge employers to be flexible and adhere to public health advice as much as possible.
Similar advice remains in place in Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland but people in England are no longer being asked to work from home.
Social distancing
The legal requirement for social distancing outdoors no longer exists in Northern Ireland.
It will be removed for shops, cinemas, theatres and many other indoor settings from 18:00 on 30 September.
However restaurants, cafes and pubs are still required to comply with at least 1m (3ft) distancing.
The executive has asked some sectors to put in place mitigations including proof of double vaccination or a negative lateral flow test.
But this will be advice and not legally enforceable.
Stormont ministers are due to discuss moving social distancing from regulation to guidance when they next meet on 7 October.
Hospitality venues
Nightclubs in Northern Ireland remain closed, unlike those in Great Britain, but dancing is now allowed at weddings and civil partnership receptions.
Ministers have not yet given an indicative date for the reopening of nightclubs and the return of dancing in hospitality venues.
A rule on table service only in pubs and restaurants was lifted on Friday 10 September.
However, the requirement for people attending indoor music venues to remain seated still remains.
Concerts can take place indoors but there are restrictions that mean people must be seated during performances and no dancing is permitted.
In August, the rule that no more than six people from six households could sit together at a table was scrapped, along with the removal of table limits at wedding receptions.
Organisers of indoor gatherings in a non-domestic setting are still required to carry out a risk assessment to determine the maximum number of people permitted.
BBC News NI understands ministers are expected to discuss moving risk assessments from regulation to guidance at the next executive meeting on 7 October.
Cafes, restaurants and pubs are required to collect customer details to help with the Test, Trace, Protect programme.
Indoor gatherings
Rules on the number of people allowed to meet at home still remain in place in Northern Ireland, unlike in England, Scotland or Wales.
Up to 15 people from four households can meet indoors at a private home.
There are no restrictions on the number of people that can meet in a private garden.
In the Republic of Ireland, people who are fully vaccinated can meet together indoors with no limit on numbers.
Ministers are likely to discuss the removal of restrictions in indoor settings at their next meeting on 7 October.
If proposals are agreed, the changes are likely to come into effect from 14 October.
Contact tracing
On Monday 16 August, the rules on self-isolation in Northern Ireland changed.
Close contacts of those who test positive for Covid no longer have to automatically self-isolate - as long as two weeks have passed since they received their second dose of the vaccine.
They are still advised to take an additional PCR Covid test on day two and eight of the process.
If the result is positive, they need to self-isolate just like anyone else.
It is expected that ministers will discuss changing contact tracing from regulation to guidance at the next executive meeting.
There have been further moves on international travel and from 4 October, fully-vaccinated individuals arriving in Northern Ireland from non-red list countries will no longer have to do a pre-departure test.
Schools
In August, schools in Northern Ireland were issued with new guidance from the Public Health Agency, based on Department of Health policy guidance.
The new guidance advised that pupils and staff who are identified as close contacts of a positive case, but have no symptoms themselves, do not have to self-isolate if they have recently tested positive for the virus.
Other close contacts, who have not received a positive test within the previous 90 days, do have to self-isolate but they can reduce their 10-day period of self-isolation if they have a negative PCR test result.
Previously, ministers had agreed the system of "bubbles", where children only mix within a fixed year or class group will be removed.
However they decided to retain face coverings for post-primary students in classrooms for the first six weeks of term, subject to a review.
Hospitality accommodation
All types of tourism accommodation can open in Northern Ireland, including shared facilities on caravan sites and in hostels.
Up to 15 people from no more than four households can stay together overnight.
Accommodation providers are still required to conduct contact tracing.