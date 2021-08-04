Covid-19: 16-17 year olds in NI to be offered jab
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
All 16 and 17-year-olds in Northern Ireland are to be offered a Covid-19 vaccine.
The move follows approval from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the independent regulator advising the UK government.
There are approximately 45,000 16 and 17-year-olds in Northern Ireland.
Initially one jab of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be offered with the aim of giving the second dose at a later date.
Details around when the programme will start and how it will be rolled out have not yet been released.
However, BBC News NI understands pop-up clinics and vaccination centres could be employed with a starting date as early as this weekend.
At the moment it is offered only to those over-12s who have underlying conditions or live with others who are at risk.
According to the experts having reviewed the data, the overall benefits of giving the vaccine to this age group continue to outweigh the risks.
In July, the JCVI said it could not extend the vaccine offer to 16 and 17-year-olds as it was examining reports of rare adverse events such as inflammation of heart muscles among young adults.
It now says it has had time to review the data which reveals that less than one in 100,000 are at risk, which is extremely rare.
Also advisers in the UK said coronavirus cases were going in the right direction during the summer holidays.
It is thought young people should not need their parents' consent so long as they understand the risks and benefits around receiving the vaccine.