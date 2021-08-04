Kevin Lunney trial hears accused's actions 'fall short of proof'
- Published
The trial of a man accused of abducting and torturing businessman Kevin Lunney has been told the circumstances are "suspicious" but fall short of the required level of proof.
YZ, whose identity is withheld on legal grounds, is one of four men who deny involvement in an attack on the director of Quinn Industrial Holdings.
Mr Lunney was kidnapped from his County Fermanagh home in September 2019.
The men are accused of taking him to Drumbrade in County Cavan.
Mr Lunney's suffered a number of injuries, including knife wounds to his face and chest, and a broken leg.
The accused are Luke O'Reilly, 67, from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, County Cavan; Darren Redmond, 27, from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin; Alan O'Brien, 40, of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin; and YZ, who is a 40-year-old man.
All four deny charges of false imprisonment and intentionally causing serious harm to Mr Lunney.
Blood stains
Defence barrister Michael O'Higgins, representing YZ, told Dublin's Special Criminal Court his client faced circumstantial evidence which should not lead judges to "inexorably conclude the only reasonable interpretation" was that he was involved.
The court heard YZ allegedly used a Renault Kangoo van to travel from Dublin to Cavan on the day Mr Lunney was abducted.
On Wednesday, Mr O'Higgins asked if the prosecution had excluded the possibility that Mr Lunney's DNA was planted inside the vehicle.
He explained the compound where the van was stored was not secure, and forensic examiners failed to detect suspected blood stains during their first assessment of the van on 29 October 2019.
Dr Edward Connolly, a forensic scientist, examined the vehicle two days later and said he would have expected an examiner to see the stains.
"We are not pointing the finger saying it was planted. We are just not really sure," Mr O'Higgins told the three-judge non-jury court.
Earlier in the trial, Mr Lunney told the court he had been bundled into the boot of a car near his home and driven to a container where he was threatened and told to resign as a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings.
His abductors cut him with a Stanley knife, stripped him to his boxer shorts, doused him in bleach, broke his leg with two blows of a wooden bat, beat him on the ground, cut his face and scored the letters "QIH" into his chest.
They left him bloodied, beaten and shivering on a country road at Drumcoghill, County Cavan, where he was discovered by a man driving a tractor.
The trial continues.