A brief history of vaccination in Northern Ireland
By Robin Sheeran
BBC News NI
- Published
Jack Craig was born on the Shankill Road in Belfast in 1901, the final year of Queen Victoria's reign.
He was a 20th Century boy who lived to fly in a plane and see Neil Armstrong walk on the moon.
Nevertheless his childhood was filled with the concerns of the Victorian era.
In the weeks following his birth, Jack's parents received an official notice requiring their son to be vaccinated against smallpox.
If little Jack's parents didn't take him to the vaccination station in Tennent Street they would be fined £1, a hefty amount for working people.
An estimated 300m people died from smallpox in the 20th Century alone.
The horrendous disease caused the body to break out in weeping sores.
Like Covid-19 it was airborne and carried on droplets from the mouth or nose of an infected person.
In 1904, nationalist MP Joe Devlin raised the matter of a smallpox outbreak in west Belfast during a debate in the House of Commons.
Today debate rages over the limitations of freedom through Covid passports and people who choose not to be vaccinated but there was no choice for parents through most of the 20th Century in Northern Ireland.
Dr Seán Lucey, of University College Cork, says infectious diseases would have been the major source of mortality in the 19th and early-20th Century up until after World War Two, when cancer and heart disease became more prominent.
He sees parallels between the tools used in the past to fight smallpox and those used to fight Covid, including the use of contact tracing and isolation.
"They were more attuned to the dangers of infectious diseases," he says, adding that most families had lost children to illnesses such as diphtheria, scarlet fever or measles.
Compulsory vaccination was controversial even in the 19th Century but not in Ireland.
An Anti-Vaccination League was set up in Leicester and the campaign later spread to the United States.
Belfast Poor House
Sir Hans Sloane was born in Killyleagh, County Down, in 1660. He's best known for his remarkable collection of 70,000 objects that formed the basis of the British Museum.
The multi-talented Sloane was also a physician to the upper classes of London including the Royal family and is credited with the invention of chocolate milk.
He was also an early promoter of inoculation against smallpox.
As a governor of the capital's Foundling Hospital, he ensured all the abandoned children cared for by the institution were protected against smallpox.
Closer to home, another early supporter of inoculation was Dr William Drennan of Belfast.
He's remembered today for his radical politics and as a founder of the Society of United Irishmen but he also practised as a medical doctor.
Dr Drennan took an active interest in the welfare of the inmates of the Belfast Poor House and children there began to be inoculated in 1782.
It's worth noting that his was only after their parents gave permission. There was no compulsion.
'Dick's Bombshell'
The beginning of the end for mass vaccination across the UK came in 1962 when a microbiologist from Queen's University Belfast, Dr George Dick, made a speech at a British Medical Association conference claiming vaccination was killing more victims than the disease itself.
"Dick's Bombshell", as it became known, was a primary reason for the setting up of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which has had such an influence on the Covid-19 vaccination programme.
Northern Ireland dropped mandatory vaccination in 1963, about 15 years after the rest of the UK.
"When they stopped the compulsion the rates of vaccination dropped significantly," says Dr Seán Lucey.
Thankfully, by that stage, although isolated cases of smallpox were still popping up in Great Britain, it had been almost completely driven out of the island of Ireland.
The debate over compulsory vaccination for other diseases continues.
Dr Clayton Ó Néill is an expert in medical law and ethics at Queen's University Belfast.
Asked about the human rights aspects of the current Covid vaccination programme, he said it was "an ethical tightrope that's difficult to walk".
Mandatory vaccination could be seen as an intrusive process that's "anti-autonomy and it can interfere with bodily integrity", he explained.
Likewise, a seemingly sensible approach to provide incentives such as access to pubs and restaurants for people who have been vaccinated could be seen as discriminatory.
Strong support for vaccination
"There has always been a scepticism towards mandatory vaccination down the years," Dr Ó Néill says, adding there has generally been strong support for vaccination in the UK and Ireland.
The argument for compulsory vaccination may not be a popular one but with US President Joe Biden expressing support for mandatory vaccination for the US military, it has not gone away.
Little Jack Craig lived most of his life within a mile or two of the home where he was born. He worked as an iron turner at Mackie's Engineering.
He had three children and died in 1976 from heart failure.
Four years later, smallpox was officially declared eradicated by the World Health Organisation.
The virus now only exists in secure storage in labs in the United States and Russia.