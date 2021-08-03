Emergency departments: Big increase in 12-hour waits at hospitals
By Lesley Anne McKeown
BBC News NI
- Published
The number of patients waiting more than 12 hours in Northern Ireland's emergency departments was more than five times higher in 2020 than it was five years earlier.
Department of Health statistics show that almost 38,000 - around one in 20 people - waited longer than 12 hours.
The figures are included in a deparmental statistical bulletin.
It examined total activity in emergency departments for the year ending March 2021.
Unsurprisingly, due to the pandemic, the figures show a notable drop in the number of people attending emergency departments over the past year - down by 27% from 814,273 to 593,369.
But there was little improvement in waiting times, which remained broadly similar to the same period last year.
Craigavon Area Hospital reported the biggest rise in patients waiting more than 12 hours - up from 621 in 2016/17 to 7,638 for the last year.
There were also significant rises in the Royal Victoria and Ulster Hospitals.
The document also analyses ambulance response times, calls and incidents.
It found that targets for the most serious category one calls were not met.