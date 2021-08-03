Covid-19: Six more Covid-linked deaths and 1,082 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Six more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,205.
Another 1,082 cases of coronavirus have been reported on Tuesday, down from 872 on Monday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the past 24 hours.
A total of 159,471 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
There are 224 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 202 patients on Monday.
There are 37 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, three more than last reported.
There are 26 patients with Covid-19 on ventilators, three more than last reported.
Last updated 3 August at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,276,708 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday afternoon.
The number of people who have received one dose of the vaccine stands at 1,220,430.
Of those, 1,056,278 have received two doses.
Last updated 03 August at 14:00 BST.
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average:
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,035.
Another 1,352 cases of coronavirus have been reported, up from 1,098 on Sunday.
A total of 303,426 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Daily case numbers may change due to review, validation and updates of the data.
There are 177 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, 27 of whom are in intensive care units.
Last updated 02 August at 16:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 5,871,111 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 3,319,049 were first doses and 2,552,062 were second doses.
Last updated 02 August at 16:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland