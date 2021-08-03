Covid-19: Irish hospitality rules 'incentivising' vaccine uptake
- Published
The Republic of Ireland's hospitality rules have helped Covid-19 vaccination rates surpass Northern Ireland's, NI's chief scientific advisor has said.
About 76% of Ireland's adult population is fully vaccinated, compared to 72.1% in Northern Ireland.
Ireland requires people to prove they have received both jabs to enter indoor venues.
Prof Ian Young said the hospitality guidelines had "incentivised" vaccination.
Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, Prof Young said he would "clearly support" any policy which encouraged people to get vaccinated.
"For a long time the vaccination programme in Northern Ireland was leading in terms of the island of Ireland, we rolled it out really effectively," he said.
"Just over the weekend the Republic of Ireland has passed us. There are probably many reasons for that but I'm sure that one of the reasons has been that people are incentivised to get vaccinated as a result of wanting to get into the hospitality sector."
He said any move to introduce incentives to get vaccinated was a question for the executive.
"We've seen many countries require evidence of vaccination in order to allow people to travel and go on holidays. I think that's a significant incentive.
"Clearly the question of requiring vaccination for other settings is an important policy question and it's really a decision for ministers to make considering the benefits that that might bring, but also the fact that some people might feel disadvantaged."
The medical director of the Belfast Health Trust said between 60 to 70% of admissions to its hospitals had not been vaccinated.
"There are young people, in their 20s and 30s who are really sick and no amount of planning can foresee that situation," Dr Chris Hagan the BBC's The Nolan Show.
"Our modelling was based on the vast majority of the population being vaccinated and that hasn't happened in certain age groups.
"That is driving infection rates in the community, and that is driving admissions."
Cancelled operations
Over the weekend, several life-saving kidney transplants within the Belfast Health Trust area could not go ahead because not enough nurses were available to support surgeons.
The trust was offered healthy kidneys from deceased donors.
But they were turned down as the operations could not be carried out without sufficient staff.
The trust has apologised and blamed the staff shortage on a rise in the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals.
The cancellation of the transplants came after some health trusts cancelled cancer surgeries at the end of July.
More than 30,000 people were vaccinated at walk-in centres in the Republic of Ireland over the weekend.
Paul Reid, the chief executive of the country's Health Service Executive, said the uptake at walk-in centres was "outstripping out expectations by far".
Over 30,000 people were administered a vaccination at our walk in centres the weekend. Outstripping our expectations by far. All age groups went through but this initiative makes us beyond proud of younger people. When needed, they once again showed up in numbers. @HSELive— Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) August 3, 2021
As of Sunday, 5,871,111 doses had been administered in the Republic - 3,319,049 of them first doses.
About 86% of the adult population has received at least one dose.
Overall in the UK, 72.7% of people aged over 18 have received both jabs while 88.6% have received at least one dose.
As of Monday, 2,267,984 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland, of which 1,219,389 were first doses.