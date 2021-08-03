Dr George Thompson: Tribute to Ulster Folk Museum's first director
- Published
Dr George Thompson, the first director of the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum, has died.
Dr Thompson, who was 95, was appointed director of the Cultra museum in 1959, five years before it officially opened as the Ulster Folk Museum.
He was made an OBE in 1976 for his services to the museum.
Clifford Harkness, former head of collections at National Museums, said under Dr Thompson the museum became one of the best of its kind in Europe.
"He was noted for being charming, but he could talk to royalty and he could talk to the ordinary man," Mr Harkness said.
"He promoted the museum far and wide internationally and he brought lots of people across.
"The Folk Museum was considered to be one of the leading lights - he developed it into that position."
Mr Harkness said that during The Troubles the museum became known as safe space for people, especially children, to go.
"I think in many ways he was a colossal leader who had a very strong vision in terms of what the Folk Museum could become," he said.
"Because of The Troubles kicking in, I think he saw the opportunity to let people understand Ulster's past and get a better understanding of the present and give confidence for the future in many ways.
"He was very much into, at the time in late 70s, early 80s, educating for mutual understanding and he brought a lot of development to the museum in that period in terms of staff."