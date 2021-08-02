Cregagh: Family forced to relocate after 'sectarian threat'
- Published
A Catholic family in east Belfast have been forced to relocate after they were threatened in an incident which has been treated as a sectarian hate crime, police say.
The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) made the family aware of the intimidation on 21 July.
Ch Insp Wendy Pollock said the family had been "left traumatised".
She said inquiries were ongoing, and police had been in contact with community representatives.
Ch Insp Pollock said the family did not feel safe in their own home in the Cregagh estate as a result of the threat.
The NIHE said it was assisting the family but its offer of temporary accommodation in recent weeks had been declined.
"They have chosen to make their own arrangements", a spokesperson continued.
"They have requested single let, temporary accommodation in an area of very high demand and we will continue to provide them with advice and guidance on housing options in the days ahead."
Speaking on BBC Northern Ireland's Talkback, Progressive Unionist Party (PUP) leader Billy Hutchinson said it would be wrong to say that society in Northern Ireland had not moved on.
But he said there was no place for such sectarianism in society.
"As far as we're concerned, no paramilitary organisation or anybody else should be threatening people or putting them out of their homes," he said.
On the same programme, former SDLP assembly member Alban Maginness said what happened was "appalling".
"The fundamental problem here, is that we seem to diminish or not fully recognise the impact that sectarianism has within our society at a civil and political level," he said.
"What we've got is a cold, unfriendly, loveless co-existence in the executive and in the assembly, we've got to change that, we've got to transform that.
"Underlying everything is this sectarian problem, we really have to address that."
'Grip on communities'
Ulster Unionist Party assembly member Andy Allen said it was "abhorrent that anyone would be intimidated out of their home".
Mr Allen blamed paramilitaries for the threat and said it was unacceptable that they "continued to have a grip on communities right across Northern Ireland".
A Democratic Unionist Party spokesperson said: "Everyone should be free to live in their home free from intimidation or fear.
"Anyone with information should help the police bring those responsible to justice."