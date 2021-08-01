BBC News

West Belfast: Couple threatened by man with gun

Police have appealed for information after the occupants of a house in west Belfast were threated by a man with a gun.

The incident was reported by a couple in the Slieveban Drive area at about 14:40 BST on Saturday.

Police said the man, who had banged on the front door, ran off when a woman inside the property screamed.

They said they were trying to establish a motive for the incident, which had left those involved shaken.

The suspect is described as being aged in his early 30s, over 6ft in height, and with dark hair.

