Covid-19: Three more deaths and 1,101 new cases in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
All three deaths occurred within the past 24 hours.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive Covid-19 test.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,181.
Another 1,101 positive cases have been reported by the Department of Health on Friday, down from 1,471 on Thursday. This includes samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the last 24 hours.
A total of 155,268 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
There are now 232 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland. That figure is down two from Thursday's total of 234 patients.
There are 32 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, up one from Thursday. There are 25 people on ventilators, the same number as Thursday.
Last updated 30 July at 14:05 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,248,598 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday afternoon.
The number of people who have received one dose of the vaccine stands at 1,212,236.
Of those, 1,036,362 have received two doses.
Last updated 30 July at 14:05 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The Republic of Ireland's Department of Health has confirmed 1,361 new cases of Covid-19.
That compares with 1,408 in the previous 24 hours.
A total of 298,048 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
There are 160 people in hospital, which is up eight from Wednesday, and 26 people remain in intensive care units.
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,035.
Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said there were 11 deaths with a date of death in June and 10 in July.
Last updated 29 July at 17:45
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 5,726,222 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 3,248,996 were first doses and 2,477,226 were second doses.
Last updated 29 July at 17:45
Source: Department of Health Ireland