Coronavirus: 'Frantic' efforts to fix NI Covid passport system
There are "frantic" ongoing efforts to resolve issues with Northern Ireland's Covid-19 vaccine certification system, the official in charge of it has said.
Dr Eddie O'Neill, from the Department of Health, said staff worked until 05:00 BST to try to fix problems.
But the system, which was temporarily suspended on Tuesday, will not resume as planned this morning.
Instead, he hopes the system will be back up and running at 13:00 BST.
The system has been out of action due to a risk of some applicants' data being wrongly sent to other users.
The certificates are required by people who are travelling abroad and need official proof that they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
However, the online system has been overwhelmed after receiving "thousands and thousands" of applications from holidaymakers in the past few days.
Some certificates are still being issued manually, but many holidaymakers fear their documentation will not arrive on time.
"Essentially, we took down the service on Tuesday - the full service - because we were concerned about data security," Dr O'Neill told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"We took the only responsible action that we could. In the background, we've still been issuing certificates."
Since Tuesday, staff have been processing applications manually and have issued 4,048 vaccination certificates over the last three days, he said.
"So we have been keeping the lights on but it's just been frantic in the background trying to make sure that we can get something up and running for people on the first of August," Dr O'Neill said.
"We have done everything humanly possible. I've had developers working to five am this morning and they're up again at seven - teams working through to try and get this solution in place."
What went wrong?
On Tuesday evening, the Department of Health announced that the Northern Ireland Covid Certification Service had "experienced a technical difficulty and availability will be temporarily interrupted".
The department added that it was "aware that a limited number of users in limited circumstance may be presented with data relating to other users".
When asked about the security issued on Friday morning, Dr O'Neill said: "The problem wasn't actually in anything that we built."
He explained that the system is using the NI Direct website's identity facility, through which people can set up a personal user account to access services such as driving licence renewals.
"It was never built for the scale of applications that we've been getting - thousands and thousands - and as a result of that, just one of the components in the back end just failed.
"So we've had to build it from scratch, rebuild with a different company to try to make sure we have something that will flex.
"So it's with best endeavors that we've been doing this. It's not a failure - I would actually say that we've done really well to get something over the line."
What happens if you are due to travel shortly?
On Thursday evening, the Department of Health issued a statement saying the system would resume at 09:00 BST on Friday but the team failed to meet that deadline.
The deadline has now been moved back to 13:00 BST.
Dr O'Neill said the system was tested at 05:00 BST and subject to a few changes, he was "pretty confident" it will be accessible to the public by lunchtime on Friday.
However, in the first instance it should only be used by people who are due to travel on 1 August, to ensure they get their documents in time.
Further information for those travelling after 1 August is due to be made available later on Friday.