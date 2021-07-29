Covid-19: Action Cancer chief 'sickened' at surgery cancellations
- Published
The chief executive of Action Cancer has said he is "sickened" and "disappointed" some cancer surgeries in Belfast are being cancelled due to Covid-19 pressures.
Gareth Kirk said it was a "critical situation".
The cancellations were announced on Wednesday and the Belfast Health Trust said it was working to reschedule the procedures as soon as possible.
It apologised for what it said was an "extremely difficult decision".
Mr Kirk said it was a "cruel" situation for cancer patients.
"We are very concerned, I think we have every right to be concerned," he told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster.
"Our immediate reaction is that it is really sad, we are very disappointed - we are probably even sickened by what has happened.
"But to be truthfully honest, we are not particularly surprised.
"I think everyone, not just the cancer charities, had probably hoped what we experienced during the autumn and winter of last year was a one-off, that it wouldn't be repeated and yet we are now in July, the summer months that are generally very positive and we end up in this current situation.
"It is a critical situation, and a very difficult situation, but it is particularly difficult for those people who have been told that their cancer surgery has been at least suspended or delayed.
"That is hard, having got a cancer diagnosis, it is tough psychologically building up to the time of your surgery - your treatment is worrying and it is stressful and then to be led up probably to the top of the mountain and then taken down again is cruel."
The Belfast Trust has not confirmed exactly how many patients are affected by the cancellation of some cancer surgeries.
Cancer surgery is continuing in the Northern and Southern trusts, BBC News NI understands.
But it is understood one cancer-related procedure due to take place in the South Eastern Trust area this week has also been cancelled.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Belfast Trust said: "Regrettably, the Belfast Trust has made the difficult decision to cancel some cancer related procedures which we are currently working to reschedule as soon as possible.
"Covid-19 admissions continuing to rise has put increasing pressures on hospitals, which led to the trust taking the extremely difficult decision to cancel surgeries in order to expand our support teams caring for Covid-19 patients.
"We do not underestimate the anxiety and distress this causes patients and families affected and we sincerely apologise for this."
The decision to cancel any cancer surgery is a significant step.
It comes just a month after Health Minister Robin Swann published a three-year recovery plan for rebuilding cancer services post-pandemic.
Surgery in cancer can be time-critical - the speed at which a patient gets their procedure may have an impact on their prognosis.
A spokesperson for the Department of Health said they "deeply regret the rescheduling of any surgery and recognise the deep distress caused to patients".
"Unfortunately, we have witnessed a rapid rise in Covid-19 hospital inpatients and ICU occupancy over recent weeks," the department said.
"This has been combined with very significant ongoing unscheduled care pressures, putting our hospitals under immense pressure.
"In this context, the cancer surgery postponements are unavoidable."
They said they remain committed to the aim of maximising elective surgery across the region and the position will be kept under review.