Casement Park: Stadium costs to exceed £110m, GAA says
The cost of the proposed new Casement Park stadium in west Belfast has risen again, with the latest estimate put at more than £110m.
The GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) confirmed the increase, but insisted it does not intend to increase its contribution to the project.
Planning permission for the 34,500-capacity stadium was granted on Wednesday.
The GAA hopes work can be completed by summer 2024.
However, exactly how the long-running project is to be funded has yet to be agreed.
The original estimate of the cost was £77.5m, with the majority of the money coming from the Stormont Executive, plus a £15m contribution from the GAA.
By 2019, the estimate of the overall cost had risen to £110m. Now it has increased further.
Stephen McGeehan, head of operations at Ulster GAA, told BBC News NI: "It will be more than £110m, there's no question about that because those costs are based on summer 2019.
"Clearly we're now two years further on from that so costs have increased.
"The final cost will be determined in the business case."
The GAA hopes some work can begin on the new stadium before the end of the year, with major construction work starting in the first half of 2022.
Mr McGeehan said the GAA intended to pay no more than the £15m it has already pledged towards the cost of the project.
"Clearly this is a very challenging time for the public sector, but it's also very challenging for organisations like the GAA," he said.
"We reduced our income last year by something of the circa of €60m (£51m). We're due to have shortfalls in our budgets this year.
"We have said for some time that the GAA's maximum contribution to this project and programme is £15m. People should also remember this is an executive programme.
"Soccer have had their strategic requirements delivered at Windsor Park, similarly at Ravenhill [for rugby], and we congratulate them for that, and we now have waited an awful long time for that to happen for the GAA."
As well as the financial issues, another difficulty facing the Casement Park project is potential legal action by a group of residents opposed to the new stadium.
They have in the past argued that the stadium is too large to be built in a heavily-populated area.
Planning permission for a 38,000-seater stadium was granted in 2013 but later overturned as a result of a judicial review.
Since then, the design of the proposed stadium has been changed and the capacity reduced.
The GAA said it was now going to hold a "brand new community engagement programme".
Mr McGeehan said: "We are going to meet with all of the local community, we're going to meet with all local businesses, all local residents, we're going to put our case back to them."
He said he believed the project would have long-term economic, community and social benefits, and create jobs in the area.
The west Belfast residents' group which has been campaigning against the new stadium has so far made no comment about the granting of planning permission.