Northern Ireland coast visitors warned not to disturb marine wildlife
Visitors to Northern Ireland's coast have been warned against disturbing marine wildlife after some species of dolphins, whales and sharks were observed last weekend.
The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said jet skis and boats can cause injury.
It is investigating potential breaches of wildlife law in Ballycastle.
All species of whales, dolphins and porpoises, collectively known as cetaceans, are protected by law.
The department said its patrol vessel intercepted and cautioned a number of people after responding to reports of bottlenose dolphins being disturbed close to Ballycastle, County Antrim, on Sunday.
A calm sea and warm waters helped to lead to increased sightings of these creatures.
Although cetaceans can be injured by propellers, it is believed they can also be disturbed by the high frequency noise of a vessel's engine as they use sound for communication.
Among the weekend sightings, a pod of dolphins swam close to Portstewart Strand in County Londonderry.
A thresher shark was also observed close to Rathlin Island.
The department advised that vessels should slow to a speed of 6 knots or less when within one kilometre of the animals.
They should also not be approached closer than 100m and contact should not be made for a period longer than 15 minutes.
It also warned against erratic behaviour or coming to a sudden stop.