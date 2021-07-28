Covid-19: Travellers fear vaccine passports will come too late
By Jessica Black
BBC News NI
- Published
Would-be travellers due to fly out in the coming days fear their Covid passports will come too late for their trip.
The CovidCert NI app for people travelling outside of the UK went live last week.
But applicants have said their calls and emails to the Department of Health (DoH) hotline are going unanswered.
Some due to fly within days, or even hours, are weighing up whether to rebook their flights - or to go at all.
The interim system allows fully vaccinated people from Northern Ireland to travel to countries where proof of vaccination is required for entry.
On Tuesday the Department of Health (DoH) said the service was "temporarily interrupted" by a technical difficulty.
The "part of the service that manages identity" was temporarily removed after some applicants received the personal data of other users.
The department has previously said its certification system is under "extreme pressure".
I've been contacted by many constituents experiencing difficulties with the Vaccine Passport App & Certification helpline. I've contacted the @healthdpt to raise this issue and to ascertain a timeframe for resolution. pic.twitter.com/p4jBUOOKzr— Gavin Robinson (@GRobinsonDUP) July 28, 2021
In response to a query from East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson on Wednesday, a DoH staff member said there was "currently an issue with the Covid Certification Service".
The staff member advised that the would-be travellers book a PCR test as a "back up" in case their Covid passports did not arrive in time.
The DoH has been contacted for comment.
'Nightmare'
Viola Vannuci is due to fly from Dublin to Italy on Wednesday evening.
Her certification came through within minutes - but her husband's was rejected because the system did not recognise his driving license.
They must decide whether she goes alone to be joined by her partner when his Covid passport comes through.
But he would then have to quarantine for five days alone.
She has been ringing the hotline for days, but has rarely got through, and when she has, the email follow-up has never arrived.
"The irony is I was able to do it in less than five minutes.
"We did everything we were supposed to do. It was a nightmare."
Others have reported similar problems.
@nidirect @BBCNewsNI 1/2: day 4 of trying to get my partner verified. Had an email from Debbie @ NIDA on Monday and responded with everything she asked for, no response. Emails to nida@nidirect, covidcertni@hscni & account@nidirect go unanswered…— Gillian McShane (@GillianMcShane) July 28, 2021
Gillian McShane, form Newry, is also waiting on her partner's certification.
They were told the photo of his passport did not show all four corners of the document - but they have been unable to get through to DoH to fix it.
They are due to fly to London, via Dublin, next week.
Dublin is their nearest airport, and the trip was booked before Covid passports were brought in.
"It means so much to me because I'm part of the shielding group, so I didn't leave the house for a year.
"The galling thing about this, because I was shielding I was called early to get the vaccine, my partner got the vaccine as soon as he could, we've toed the line and followed the rules on this to the letter because the consequences of not doing this are so serious for me."
Elin Wilson has already set back her family's trip to Portugal by a week.
They submitted their applications for Covid passports 10 days ago.
Their certificates are ready but because their ID has not yet been validated, she is unable to access them.
"It has been very stressful and we are really worried of losing out of the holiday and the associated expense.
"We have already re-arranged from last Saturday to this Saturday due to the issue. It has been a struggle and exhausting to try and get in contact with someone that can help."