Casement Park stadium plans are approved
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Plans for a new multimillion-pound Casement Park stadium in west Belfast have been given formal approval.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced the successful completion of the planning process for the 34,500-capacity Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) stadium.
In October, Ms Mallon said she had recommended approval of the project but it still had to pass a number of further stages.
Those have now been completed.