BBC News

Casement Park stadium plans are approved

By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI

Published
image copyrightGAA
image captionInfrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon had recommended approval last year

Plans for a new multimillion-pound Casement Park stadium in west Belfast have been given formal approval.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced the successful completion of the planning process for the 34,500-capacity Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) stadium.

In October, Ms Mallon said she had recommended approval of the project but it still had to pass a number of further stages.

Those have now been completed.