Murder investigation after child dies in Ardoyne
- Published
A murder investigation is under way after the death of a child in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast.
Emergency services were called to a house in Brompton Park shortly after 20:15 BST, with police and a forensic team remaining at the scene.
The NI Ambulance Service said it dispatched a rapid response paramedic and two crews to the incident. It took two patients to hospital.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said one arrest has been made.
Police said the investigation is at an early stage and "further information will be provided in due course".
North Belfast MP John Finucane called the incident tragic and said his thoughts were with all those involved.
Police have now confirmed a murder investigation into tonight’s tragic incident in Ardoyne with one person arrested.— John Finucane MP (@johnfinucane) July 27, 2021
Our thoughts are with all those involved.
I again appeal to everyone to be mindful & not to post or share anything which would add further distress.