Covid-19: Three more deaths and 1,473 new cases in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
While the deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, they did not occur in that period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive Covid-19 test.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,173.
Another 1,473 positive cases have been reported by the department on Tuesday, up from 639 on Monday. This includes samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the last 24 hours.
A total of 151,096 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
There are now 243 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland. That figure is up from Monday's total of 208 patients.
There are 29 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, 21 of whom are on ventilators.
Last updated 27 July at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,215,383 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday afternoon.
The number of people who have received one dose of the vaccine stands at 1,198,692.
Of those, 1,016,691 have received two doses.
A total of 5,912 people received their vaccine on Monday.
Ireland's Department of Health has confirmed 1,345 new cases of Covid-19.
That compares with 1,126 in the previous 24 hours.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
There are 141 people in hospital, up by 18, and 25 people in intensive care units, up by three.
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,026.
A total of 294,272 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Last updated 26 July at 19:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 5,551,754 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 3,148,266 were first doses and 2,403,488 were second doses.
Last updated 26 July at 19:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland