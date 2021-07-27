Ian Marshall: Former Irish senator joins UUP
The former Irish senator Ian Marshall is to join the Ulster Unionist Party.
Mr Marshall was the first unionist to be elected to the Republic's upper chamber in 2018, as an independent.
The former Ulster Farmers' Union president lost his seat in the elections for the Seanad (Irish Senate) in April of last year.
The UUP said it was "delighted" to welcome the County Armagh man into its ranks, as it announced the move on Tuesday.
"Ian brings a wealth of experience and commitment that leads me to believe he will be a progressive voice for the future," said party leader Doug Beattie.