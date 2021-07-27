Brexit: Sammy Wilson clashed with Edwin Poots over NI Protocol
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
- Published
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Sammy Wilson has clashed with colleague Edwin Poots in a private letter over his approach earlier this year to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Mr Wilson said he was "astounded and appalled" by a response from the agriculture minister, Mr Poots.
It was regarding Brexit checks on pets travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.
The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal that creates an Irish Sea border.
Mr Wilson questioned why as a "unionist minister" Mr Poots had not "resisted the views of his officials".
He went on to say the officials were "more intent on implementing the protocol" than recognising the "grave harm" it caused.
Mr Wilson also challenged Mr Poots for "permitting discussions" within his department, which were at odds with the DUP position.
The letter, which was released through a Freedom of Information request, was sent in May - three days before Mr Poots was elected DUP leader.
It was in response to earlier correspondence from the minister in which he set out the new restrictions around the movement of pets between Great Britain to Northern Ireland.
In his opening line, Mr Wilson wrote: "At the outset, can I say I am astounded and appalled at the response I received from you."
He then set out why he believed the checks on dogs moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland were unnecessary and added: "I am astounded that the remedies which are open to you are not being pursued."
He asked why the checks could not be delayed for another year and questioned why the minister did not seek executive approval.
'Unreasonable demands'
He wrote that he was surprised that Mr Poots had "accepted the erroneous advice from your officials", that it was a departmental matter and did not need executive approval.
At the time, Mr Wilson argued the restrictions on pet movements, which were due to come into force on 1 July, should be delayed for at least a year.
Within weeks of the letter, Mr Poots did act to delay the restrictions until October.
Mr Wilson wrote: "I am surprised that you are permitting discussions to go on within your department to look at how this part of the protocol could be implemented when your party's position is that there should be no implementation of the protocol and indeed it should be replaced.
"I trust that you will reconsider the answer which you have given to me and give some hope to those who are looking for political leadership to destroy this protocol rather than meekly bow to the unreasonable demands which it makes."