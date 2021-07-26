Belsonic and Custom House Square concerts ask for proof of Covid status
- Published
People attending two major music events in Belfast will have to show proof of Covid antibodies, vaccination or a negative test.
Custom House Square and Belsonic will both enforce the rules for all ticket holders.
Alan Simms of Belsonic Ltd said it was "a simple process, which creates a Covid secure environment for our customers, workers and artists alike."
The outdoor events run over several dates in August and September.
Both Belsonic and Custom House Square will insist people prove their Covid status in one of three ways:
- Proof of full Covid vaccination - both doses received, with the second at least 14 days prior to the event
- Proof of a negative NHS lateral flow test taken no more than 48 hours prior to arrival at the event
- Proof of natural Covid antibodies based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the event (including 10 days self-isolation following the result of the test)
"The music industry has consistently proven itself to be adept at risk management and these entry conditions are based on the positive findings of the range of ERP (Event Research Programme) pilot events earlier this year in England," Mr Simms said.
"Furthermore, this entry criteria is already in place for many of the UK's largest and most respected music festivals and venues."
Ticket holders from Northern Ireland can use their Covid-19 vaccination card plus a government-issued photographic ID.
The CovidCert NI Passport App for travel purposes is also acceptable.
An NHS email or text confirming a negative lateral flow test will also be accepted, as will proof of Covid antibodies based upon a positive NHS PCR test within 180 days of the particular event.
Rules for people attending from other parts of the UK or the Republic of Ireland can be found on the Custom House Square and Belsonic websites.
Custom House Square will run over 10 nights from 10 August, with acts including Tom Jones and Nile Rodgers.
Belsonic, in Ormeau Park in south Belfast, will be held over seven nights on three consecutive weekends in September and will feature Liam Gallagher and Dermot Kennedy among other headliners.
The rules for entrance to the music events are similar to those employed by the organisers of the Latitude festival in England, held at full capacity at the weekend as a government test event.
Earlier this month, a decision was taken to allow live music in Northern Ireland to resume from 5 July, as part of further relaxations of Covid-19 rules.
Stendhal Festival has already taken its first baby steps towards the return of concerts.
It welcomed 250 invited guests to Ballymully Cottage Farm in Limavady, County Londonderry, for one of Northern Ireland's first outdoor music events in more than a year.