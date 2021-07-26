Dr Michael Watt will not appear at neurological inquiry
- Published
The consultant at the centre of Northern Ireland's biggest ever patient recall will not appear at an inquiry after it considered specialist reports on his "unfitness to give evidence".
Neurologist Dr Michael Watt is being investigated in the Independent Neurological Inquiry (INI).
It was established over concerns about potential misdiagnoses.
The inquiry's chair said it had "explored all reasonable options to facilitate Dr Watt's involvement".
The Belfast Trust recalled 2,500 patients for review in 2018 after concerns were raised about Dr Watt's work.
This was followed by a further 1,044 patients who were recalled in November 2018.
The General Medical Council's investigation into Dr Watt, who is no longer an employee of Belfast Trust, is continuing.
The RQIA regulatory body is also conducting a review into patient deaths.
The independent inquiry was elevated to a statutory public inquiry late last year.
The inquiry's chair, Brett Lockhart, said the inquiry panel had carefully considered specialist reports "addressing Dr Watt's unfitness to give evidence" and "an independent specialist's opinion who agreed that Dr Watt is not fit to give evidence".
'May distress or disappoint'
He said it had "always envisaged that he would be our last witness".
"I believe that we have explored all reasonable options to facilitate Dr Watt's involvement," he added.
"We have, however, concluded that Dr Watt's unfitness to give evidence does not significantly impact upon the inquiry's ability to address its terms of reference, which has a focus on governance.
"We understand that this may distress or disappoint some patients and their families given the recalls that have taken place.
"The fact that this inquiry cannot hear from Dr Watt does not prevent us from answering the questions we were asked to consider.
"It is important to note that the inquiry is not responsible for making decisions in relation to the clinical practice of Dr Watt, which is the responsibility of the General Medical Council."
In his update, Mr Lockhart said that any further questionnaires be submitted to the inquiry "no later than 5pm on 26th August 2021".
"This will give an additional month for patients and families of former patients to provide written evidence," he added.
"We will then consider any additional submissions.
"We will allow anyone potentially criticised in the report the opportunity to respond to the issues raised before finalising the report and delivering it to the Minister of Health."