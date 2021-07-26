Covid-19: Executive to consider theatre and concert reopening
- Published
The Northern Ireland Executive is to meet on Monday to consider whether theatres and concert venues can reopen.
Ministers delayed taking a decision last Thursday saying they wanted more information about the risks.
However some modest changes to Covid-19 restrictions will lift today such as an increase in the number of people who can meet in private gardens.
Fully vaccinated people returning to Northern Ireland from so-called amber countries will not have to quarantine.
From Monday, 15 people from unlimited households can meet outdoors and close-contact services can open without the need for pre-booked appointments.
The Northern Ireland Executive will also discuss removing the need to wear a face covering during worship.