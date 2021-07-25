Health trusts in appeal to off-duty staff
Two Northern Ireland health trusts have appealed for off-duty staff to come to work on Sunday evening and overnight due to hospital pressures.
The Belfast Trust said it was under "significant pressure" due to a rapid increase in patients with Covid-19 being admitted.
It said the Royal Victoria and Mater hospitals were affected.
In a tweet, the South Eastern Trust made its staff appeal due to pressures in the system.
The trusts made their appeals on Facebook and Twitter on Sunday.
We are currently experiencing pressures in the system and would appeal for any Trust staff who can help out this evening to contact their Department Manager.
In a statement, the Belfast Trust said pressures had arisen due to an intake of Covid-19 patients "in excess of predictions".
"Our teams are under extreme pressure today in the Royal Victoria Hospital and Mater Hospital as we are caring for an increasing number of Covid-19+ patients, alongside emergency admissions," the statement said.
"Our sickest patients in the emergency department will be assessed and treated as a priority, but some patients will regrettably have to wait considerably longer to be seen than we would wish."
Health Minister Robin Swann tweeted to say the trust did not make such requests of its staff "easily".
"Unfortunately it is necessary as we continue to maintain the services that are expected," he said.
Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew said the call for off-duty staff to come into work "is very concerning"
"The health minister must act to ensure safe staffing levels in all hospitals and that all staff are supported.