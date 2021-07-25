Carrickfergus: Funfair incident caused by teens, Planet Fun says
An incident on a swing ride at a funfair in Carrickfergus, County Antrim, was caused by teenagers misusing equipment, organisers say.
Planet Fun will reopen on Sunday after the incident on Saturday evening which left several people injured.
Six people, including at least three children, were taken to hospital.
Zara McGeown, whose daughter and niece were on the ride, told BBC News NI she "felt helpless" watching the ride "get more and more out of control".
There is no suggestion that those injured were involved in what Planet Fun described as the "misuse of equipment by the behaviour of several teenagers on the attraction".
Organisers said the ride will remain closed but a preliminary investigation determined that the ride had no mechanical defects.
In a Facebook post, Planet Fun said that the swift actions by our staff to terminate the ride prevented further injuries.
‼️ANNOUNCEMENT‼️ ‼️ALL SESSIONS OF PLANET FUN WILL GO AHEAD AS NORMAL‼️ Following a preliminary investigation by the...Posted by Planet Fun on Saturday, July 24, 2021
The Health and Safety Executive and the Police Service of Northern Ireland have been contacted for comment.
'Complete hysterics'
Zara McGeown said her nine-year-old daughter and 10-year-old niece were hurt when the swing they were in crashed into a metal sign.
Her niece was taken to hospital with leg injuries and her daughter also sustained injuries to her leg and foot.
Her husband and three other family members were also on the ride.
"The other family members are just in complete shock at what happened," she said.
She was watching on with her younger daughter when the ride appeared to lose control.
"It was also terrifying for myself and my daughter who felt helpless as we watched the ride get more and more out of control," she said.
"She was in complete hysterics as she honestly thought her family were going to be very seriously injured."
Lee Toner, 29, who was on the ride with his partner when the incident happened, said the swings had started to knock into each other, and hit parts of the ride.
He said it was a "terrifying experience".
Mid and East Antrim councillor John McDermott said he arrived to "panic and pandemonium".
"There about two or three children and an adult on the ground being treated.
"There were people visibly stunned, I think the majority of the people that were there were small children, obviously with some parents.
"On behalf of the council, for all the emergency services and they what they did, I just want to thank them."
Those injured on Saturday evening were taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, the Royal Victoria Hospital, and Antrim Area Hospital.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A number of other patients were also discharged at the scene.