Covid-19: One further death and 1,520 positive cases in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
There has been one further coronavirus-related death recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive Covid-19 test.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,168.
Another 1,520 positive cases have been reported by the department on Saturday, up from 1,337 on Thursday. This includes samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the last 24 hours.
A total of 147,220 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Since May, the Department of Health has not been updating its Covid-19 statistics dashboard at weekends, so there are no current figures for the number of patients being treated in hospitals.
On Friday, there were 163 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland's hospitals.
This compared to 162 inpatients on Thursday.
There were 16 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, eight of whom were on ventilators.
Last updated 24 July at 14:10 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,200,125 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday afternoon.
Last updated 24 July at 14:10 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,026.
Another 1,386 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 1,189 in the previous 24 hours.
A total of 290,525 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
There are 106 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals - that number is up from 95 on Thursday.
Twenty two patients are in intensive care units - that number is down one from Thursday.
Last updated 23 July at 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 5,437,340 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 3,084,093 were first doses and 2,353,247 were second doses.
Last updated 23 July at 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland