Covid-19: One further death and 1,337 positive cases in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
There has been one further coronavirus-related death recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive Covid-19 test.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,167.
Another 1,337 positive cases have been reported by the department on Friday, down from 1,430 on Thursday. This includes samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the last 24 hours.
A total of 146,200 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
There are currently 163 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland's hospitals.
This compares to 162 inpatients on Thursday.
There are 16 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, eight of whom are on ventilators.
Last updated 23 July at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,195,815 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday afternoon.
Last updated 23 July at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average:
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,026.
Another 1,189 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 1,378 in the previous 24 hours.
A total of 289,139 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Ninety five people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals - that number is down from ninety six on Thursday.
Twenty three patients are in intensive care units - that number is up one from Wednesday.
Last updated 22 July at 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 5,344,686 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 3,026,154 were first doses and 2,318,532 were second doses.
Last updated 21 July
Source: Department of Health Ireland