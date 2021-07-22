Extreme Heat: Translink suspends ticket sales to Helen's Bay
Ticket sales to Helen's Bay, County Down, have been suspended in an attempt to manage the large number of passengers travelling to the area.
Translink said it had taken the decision to manage capacity for return journeys.
It has asked people to consider if their journey is "completely necessary" and to allow extra time for travel.
Rail services were delayed on Thursday after speed restrictions were put in place due to high track temperatures.
The travel disruption comes as Northern Ireland experiences record-breaking temperatures.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said people should avoid visiting places where there is a chance large numbers of people will gather.
Ms Mallon said the high temperatures have also affected the road network, with bitumen in some roads having softened.
Heat exhaustion and sunburn
An amber warning for heat has been issued by the until the end of Friday.
The Met Office issued the extreme heat warning, with Met Éireann warnings also in place in the Republic of Ireland.
The Met Office warning comes with an appeal to watch out for heat exhaustion and sunburn.
NI Water has also asked the public to "use water responsibly" as there is a "possibility" that a hosepipe ban may be introduced.
In Castlederg, County Tyrone, a weather station recorded 31.3C on Wednesday afternoon, provisionally Northern Ireland's highest temperature on record.
That narrowly beat the 31.2C which was recorded in Ballywatticock, County Down, on Saturday.
The previous record of 30.8C stood for 38 years.
Elsewhere, the Republic of Ireland recorded its first tropical night for 20 years.
Temperatures on Valentia Island, County Kerry, one of Ireland's most westerly points, did not fall below 20.5C overnight on Wednesday.
Tropical nights, meaning shaded air remains above 20C all night, are rare in Ireland, having previously only been recorded six times.