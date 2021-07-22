Covid-19: No further deaths but 1,430 positive cases in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No further coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive Covid-19 test.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,166.
Another 1,430 positive cases have been reported by the department on Thursday. This includes samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the last 24 hours.
A total of 144,863 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
There are currently 162 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland's hospitals.
This compares to 134 inpatients on Wednesday.
There are ten patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, five of whom are on ventilators. On Wednesday there were eight patients and three were on ventilators.
Last updated 22 July at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,186,142 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday afternoon.
Of those, 1,188,898 were first doses and 997,244 were second doses.
Last updated 22 July at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average:
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,018.
Another 1,378 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 1,110 in the previous 24 hours.
A total of 287,951 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Ninety six people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals - that number is up from 89 on Tuesday.
Twenty two patients are in intensive care units - that number is up one from Tuesday.
Last updated 21 July at 17:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 5,285,596 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 2,989,341 were first doses and 2,296,255 were second doses.
Last updated 20 July
Source: Department of Health Ireland