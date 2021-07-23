Concussion: Father calls for mandatory brain injury lessons
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
All school pupils should receive mandatory lessons about the dangers of concussion.
That is according to the father of a 14-year-old from Carrickfergus who died after suffering concussion in a school rugby match in 2011.
Benjamin Robinson's father Peter gave evidence to a Westminster committee inquiry into concussion in sport.
MPs said that sport had been allowed to "mark its own homework" on reducing the risks of brain injury.
They also said there should be a UK-wide protocol for dealing with concussion across all sports.
Benjamin suffered repeated concussions when playing rugby for his school before dying in the Royal Victoria Hospital in 2011.
A subsequent inquest ruled that Benjamin had died due to second impact syndrome.
The syndrome happens when a blow causes swelling to the brain before it has recovered fully from an earlier injury.
'This has to stop'
Benjamin's father Peter Robinson has since campaigned for more awareness of the dangers of brain injuries in sport.
He also helped draw up Sport Scotland's "If in Doubt, Sit Them Out" guidelines on dealing with concussion.
In written evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee, Mr Robinson said that "if Benjamin had been removed after his first injury he would have survived".
He also said he had been calling for mandatory lessons in schools since Benjamin's death.
"This still has not happened," he said.
"Educating the next generation is the only way we can change the culture around how we deal with brain injuries.
"I am a qualified football coach and I still see brain injured kids being asked 'are you ok to play on?' This has to stop."
Schools in Northern Ireland were provided with lesson plans and resources to teach pupils about the dangers of head injuries in 2015.
However, the lessons are not compulsory.
'Failure to address the issue'
MPs on the DCMS committee were critical of sports governing bodies and the government for failing to address the issue of brain injury in sport.
They said that the UK government should work with "the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to develop, in the next 12 months, a UK protocol for concussion across all sport".
They also said there had been "a broader failure to address the issue of acquired brain injury in sport".
Their report called for a standard definition of concussion that all sports must use, and a paid medical officer at every major sporting event.
The MPs heard and received evidence from former athletes, scientists, doctors, players' unions and the governing bodies for various sports as part of their inquiry.