Arlene Arkinson 'let down by criminal justice system'
A retired detective who took over the inquiry into the death of Arlene Arkinson in 2002 said she was "let down by the criminal justice system".
An inquest found that the Tyrone teenager was murdered by convicted child killer and rapist Robert Howard.
The 15-year-old disappeared in August 1994 after a night out in Bundoran, County Donegal.
Norman Baxter said police should apologise to the family for searching their home during the investigation.
She was last seen in a car driven by Howard, and her body has never been found.
The coroner described the inquest as an exhaustive interrogation which has re-energised the investigation.
Speaking to BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, Mr Baxter, a former detective chief superintendent, described Howard as a "man who was offending for many, many years".
He said he believed Arlene Arkinson was "let down by a number of agencies in terms of how Howard was still at liberty to commit crimes in Castlederg and go to other areas".
The home of her sister, Kathleen, was searched as a result of an anonymous tip off but nothing was ever found.
"I think if we were to place ourselves in Kathleen's position, she is at home, her sister is missing and she is possibly fearing the worst that her sister is dead and then police arrived to search the family home," he said.
"I think that was horrendously traumatic for her, certainly humiliating within the community in Castlederg and exceptionally hurtful."
Responding to allegations by Arlene Arkinson's family that Howard was an agent for the security forces in Northern Ireland, Mr Baxter said he does not believe the coroner had access to intelligence that suggested that was true.
"He would have been duty bound to make reference to that in his judgement, he didn't so the family should take some comfort from that," Mr Baxter added.
Howard was charged with her murder but he was acquitted in 2005.
The jury was not told of his history of violent sexual offences and that he had already been convicted of the murder and rape of schoolgirl Hannah Williams in London.
When Arlene disappeared, he was on bail for a series of violent sexual offences against a teenage girl.
He died in prison in 2015, aged 71.
Asked why it took 46 days to arrest Howard, Mr Baxter said: "I would have to agree with the coroner that a more proactive approach to his arrest should have been made at the time."
Mr Baxter said Howard was quite a manipulative individual and exercised control over people he was around.
Following Howard's charging in Enniskillen, Mr Baxter said that before going to the Magistrates Court, Howard asked an officer if he could speak to him.
"I went to see him in his cell and (he) raised the issue that if Arlene's body was recovered, could he serve his remand period in Maghaberry in Northern Ireland," Mr Baxter said.
He said Howard was sharing a cell whilst in remand in a prison in England and "he knew that Maghaberry had single cells, televisions and an ensuite".
"So he wanted to know if I could arrange that for him.
"I told him I would raise it with the authorities and I was quite sure that could be arranged if he delivered up the body.
"The conversation concluded that he would consider it and think about it - but he never raised the issue again.
"The loss of Arlene was very, very traumatic and the various stages of the investigation and the coroners inquiry has added to that trauma," he said.