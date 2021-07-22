Newcastle: Boy in critical condition after being struck by van
An eight-year-old boy is in a critical condition after being struck by a van in Newcastle, County Down.
Police received a report that a child had been involved in a collision in the Dundrum Road area shortly after 19:00 BST on Wednesday.
The boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) appealed for witnesses to come forward with any information or dash-cam footage.