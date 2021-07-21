Fermanagh: Man dies after entering Lough Melvin
A 55-year-old man has died after entering a lake in County Fermanagh on Wednesday morning.
Police received a report at about 10:00 that a man had gone into Lough Melvin, near the border with County Leitrim.
The man was treated but died at the scene.
Police, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene.
Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.