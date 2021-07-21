Arlene Arkinson murdered by child rapist Robert Howard, inquest finds
An inquest into the death of Tyrone teenager Arlene Arkinson has found that she was murdered by convicted child killer and rapist Robert Howard.
The 15-year-old disappeared in August 1994 after a night out in Bundoran in County Donegal.
She was last seen in a car driven by Howard, and her body has never been found.
The coroner described the inquest as an exhaustive interrogation which has re-energised the investigation.
Coroner Brian Sherrard said he hoped "today's exercise will shed light rather than generate heat".
