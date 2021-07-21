Lu Na McKinney: Jury considers husband's murder trial verdict
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
- Published
A jury has retired to consider its verdict in the trial of a man accused of murdering his wife during a boating holiday in County Fermanagh.
Stephen McKinney, 44, of Castletown Square, Fintona, County Tyrone, denies murdering Lu Na McKinney in April 2017.
Mrs McKinney's body was recovered from Lough Erne beside a jetty on Devenish Island.
The couple and their two children had moored there during an Easter boating holiday.
Mr McKinney told the police that his wife had fallen into the water after going on deck to check the mooring ropes.
He said he had gone into the water after her, grabbing her at first, but that she slipped from his grip and went underwater.
A defence lawyer told the jury at Dungannon Crown Court that if there was a realistic possibility her death was an accident the only proper verdict is "not guilty".
The prosecution described Mr McKinney as "a controlling, manipulative, coercive man" who had grown tired of his wife.
They argued strands of circumstantial evidence will lead the jury to conclude that her death was a pre-planned, carefully thought-out murder.
As the judge asked the jury to retire to consider its verdict just before 11:00 BST, she told them: "Don't rush to judgement - give this case your full and careful consideration."
It is now up to the eight men and four women of the jury to decide whether Mr McKinney is guilty or not guilty of murder or an alternative charge of manslaughter.