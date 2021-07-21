Hosepipe ban is a possibility, warns NI Water
- Published
NI water has asked the public to "use water responsibly" as there is a "possibility" that a hosepipe ban may be introduced.
It said it had pumped 730 million litres of water into the system over the last few days.
That has increased from the normal distribution input of 580 million litres per day.
The company said tankers are moving water into areas that are facing the biggest supply shortage.
An amber warning for heat has been issued for Northern Ireland from Wednesday until the end of Friday.
NI Water said people need to reduce their water use or risk running dry.
Des Nevin, customer and operations director, said: "A number of our water treatment works are operating at 100% and have been for the past three and four days.
"We could have a failure in any stage at the treatment process which will have a huge impact in our water storage in downstream reservoir.
"As such, that may force our hand very quickly to make a decision on how we can best conserve water."
He said that while "it is an option that is always there - we sincerely hope we don't require to put a ban in".
Speaking to the BBC's Stephen Nolan show, Mr Nevin said water levels in impounding reservoirs, which hold treated water, are declining in "a number of areas".
'Unnecessary usage'
He said there have been necessary increases in water usage such as in the agriculture industry where "cattle will be drinking more water than they normally do".
"Unnecessary use of water is using a sprinkler, washing your car, filling large paddling pools, simple things like that which are not necessary at this time," he said.
"We need to ensure our customers have water to wash their hands and to make sure they have basic hygiene needs.
"Especially in the situation we find ourselves in the pandemic."
He said that in one hour a garden hose uses 1000 litres of water, which could "keep a household going for 48 hours".
"I'm asking customers to be sensible - your car will do to next week or the following week."
He said NI water is meeting with the Department for Infrastructure on Thursday to discuss the shortages.
"Our concern at the minute is about our ability to treat the raw water through our treatment works and get it out through our distribution system.
"At the minute they're absolutely maxxed out."
He said that while Northern Ireland has lots of rainfall year round, "the rainfall hasn't been a lot over the last number of weeks".
"If the dry weather continues for another month or two months, that will become an issue."