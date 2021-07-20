Covid-19: One further death and 1,138 positive cases in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One further coronavirus-related death was recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
This means they had a positive Covid-19 test in the last 28 days.
It takes the total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 2,164.
Another 1,138 positive cases have been reported by the department on Tuesday. This includes samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the last 24 hours.
A total of 141,460 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
There are currently 118 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland's hospitals.
This compares to 109 inpatients on Monday.
There are six patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, two of whom are on ventilators. On Monday there were seven patients and three were on ventilators.
Last updated 20 July at 14:20 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,175,663 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday afternoon.
Of those, 1,187,005 were first doses and 988,658 were second doses.
Last updated 20 July at 14:20 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,018.
Another 1,017 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 1,179 in the previous 24 hours.
A total of 285,530 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
One hundred and one people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals - that number is up from 91 on Sunday.
Twenty patients are in intensive care units - that number is down two from Sunday.
Last updated 19 July at 17:45 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 5,178,067 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 2,920,641 were first doses and 2,257,426 were second doses.
Last updated 18 July at 16:15 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland