Extreme heat: Amber weather warning issued for Northern Ireland
- Published
An amber warning for heat has been issued for Northern Ireland from Wednesday until the end of Friday,
Northern Ireland could get close to surpassing its hottest day ever - which was set only last weekend.
The Met Office has issued the extreme heat warning, with Met Éireann warnings also in place in the Republic of Ireland.
The Met Office warning comes with an appeal to watch out for heat exhaustion and sunburn.
Temperatures are expected to rise to highs of 29C on Wednesday and into Thursday.
⚠️⚠️ Amber Weather Warning issued ⚠️⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) July 20, 2021
Extreme Heat across Northern Ireland
Valid 08:00 Wednesday until 23:59 Friday
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #weatheraware#Heatwave pic.twitter.com/7ku0M0Abqg
High overnight temperatures are also expected before a dip on Friday.
Last Saturday, Northern Ireland hit record-breaking heights as thermometers soared above 30C.
It was the hottest day on record with Ballywatticock, near Newtownards in County Down, recording a provisional temperature of 31.2C.
Thing will start to cool down again over the weekend, with temperatures returning to between 20C and 25C.
In the meantime, the Met Office is warning that over the next few days many people could be at risk of sunburn or heat exhaustion, including dehydration, nausea and fatigue.
The more vulnerable are being warned of more adverse health effects.
The Met Office said the high temperatures were expected in the day and at night, meaning disrupted sleep for many.
The warning is in place from 08:00 on Wednesday until 23:59 on Friday.
There have been warnings from NI Water that the system is under extreme pressure due to increased demand in the heat.
Tankers are moving millions of litres to keep reservoirs topped up.
NI Water said people need to reduce their water use or risk running dry.
In the Republic of Ireland, Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange high temperature warning for six areas, with temperatures set to top 30C in some places.
The warning has been issued for Cavan, Monaghan, south Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford, Westmeath and will be in effect from 14:00 on Tuesday until 09:00 on Friday.
The Met Office launched its new extreme heat warning at the start of June 2021 to highlight potential widespread disruption and adverse health effects. Amber is the second-highest level in the system.
Heatwaves are becoming more likely and more extreme because of human-induced climate change.
The world has already warmed by about 1.2C since the industrial era began, and temperatures will keep rising unless governments around the world take steep cuts to emissions.