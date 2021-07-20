Coronavirus: NI businesses hit by app 'pingdemic'
The so-called "pingdemic" in Northern Ireland has been described as "horrendous" by business owners.
People must self-isolate for 10 days if they are identified via the StopCovidNI app as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.
Hospitality businesses and retailers say it is forcing them to turn away trade or shut during isolation periods.
The Department of Health said the app was still recommended for use to advise close contacts they may be at risk.
From 16 August, fully vaccinated people in England will not have to self-isolate if they are "pinged" by the NHS Covid-19 app after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid.
They will instead be advised to take a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test as soon as possible.
Emma Bricknell, whose restaurant in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter is temporarily closed because of pings, says the situation is "horrendous".
Daniel Donnelly, from the Federation of Small Businesses Northern Ireland, said the Stormont Executive needs to look at the situation with the StopCovidNI app.
"It's been a huge issue in recent weeks," he told BBC News NI.
"Staff shortages have been a problem for a number of reasons, with tightening immigration rules after Brexit, we have some sectors particularly affected by lockdown where people have then found other employment while those sectors have been closed and the pingdemic has amplified that.
"We have no dates here in Northern Ireland in terms of when those self-isolation rules would change. So we would call on the executive to have look at this to see if policy can be changed.
"Self-isolation has been an important tool in dealing with the virus, but we have moved on in terms of being in a different place."
Mr Donnelly added: "If we look at what we're doing for travel, and looking at the amber list travellers, we are making a distinction between those who are double vaccinated who don't have to self-isolate if they have a day 2 PCR test, so we think that [Stormont should] apply that principle to business.
"We have the protection of the vaccination, more people are becoming double vaccinated. If we have a test as well, we could potentially release more workers into the workforce and shorten the period of self-isolation.
"That's good for the worker, in terms of not losing income, and it's good for [businesses] that can stay open and continue to serve the community."
In a statement to BBC News NI, a spokesperson for Stormont's Department of Health said: "The StopCovidNI app is still recommended for use to help citizens know when they may be at risk of acquiring the virus through close contact with an individual who has tested positive."
The Public Health Agency has been contacted for comment.