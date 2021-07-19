County Down: Teenager dies after entering water at Canal Court
A 13-year-old boy has died after entering the water in a County Down village, police have said.
It is understood that the incident happened in the Canal Court area of Scarva at about 15:30.
Emergency services, including the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), Air Ambulance and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), attended the scene.
The teenager was taken to hospital where he passed away.
Police are not treating the death as suspicious.
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Carla Lockhart said the news was "devastating".
"Please remember the family in your prayers as they come to terms with this harrowing tragedy," she added.